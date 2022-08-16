With high promises and numerous action oriented programmes, the state education department of Arunachal Pradesh has been initiating many reforms for the state education system. But, unfortunately, even after crores of funds invested into all these programmes, the state’s students are not receiving the benefits they are entitled too.

Bridging the gap between private and public education, an entrepreneur of Sangti village of West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh under Dirang Constituency, provided 11 computers & adopted a classroom to provide quality computer education to the deprived students of a Government middle school.

In a very unique programme initiated by the entrepreneur Yeshi Tsewang and his wife Rinchin Zomba, who is also the Zila Parishad Chairperson of West Kameng District from Dirang area, Phurpa Tsering, MLA Cum Advisor, PWD, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated a Computer lab equipped with 11 Monitors & CPU sets with a well trained teacher having Post Graduate/ Computer applications/ B.Ed degree.

With the motive to help the under-privileged students of the remote Sangti village Govt. Middle School under Dirang Sub-Division, West Kameng District, the entrepreneur initiated this programme, a step which should have been undertaken by the state’s education department.

Dirang MLA Phurpha Tsering hailed the initiative of Yeshi Tsewang and termed it as unique as well as a revolutionary step. He wished for such initiatives to be undertaken by the responsible & reputed personalities of Dirang area and further appealed the people of his area to come forward voluntarily and contribute as a torch bearer of the society. Phurpha announced for proper maintenance of the approach road to the School, Fund for School Infrastructure and also assured for all possible help from his end as early as possible.

Yeshi Tsewang, Sponsor of the Computer Lab while speaking to India Today NE exclusively informed that he has taken special permission from the Deputy Commissioner to adopt the computer class room in this Government middle school of remote Sangti.

Yeshi said, “It’s our moral responsibility to payback to the society and help as per our capacity to help government schools as sometimes government is unable to provide funds and facilities to some schools located in remote areas. I studied in this school and it’s my own village, so when in this digital era of computer and technology I found that the students of this school are lagging behind in field of computer education, it pained my heart and so decided to impart computer education to the poor background students of this school by adopting one class room and by providing 11 nos of computers including one computer teacher whose salary will be paid by me.”

It needs mention here that most of the government schools do not have a computer system installed and now private entrepreneurs are providing government schools to impart computer education to students from eighth to the tenth standard.

Almost every government schools lacks basic infrastructure, which has become a pre-requisite for admission these days. Most government schools have old buildings with a lack-lustre incentive for children to attend schools. They fail to provide many facilities like playgrounds and labs that most private schools provide effortlessly. Another aspect of it is children require knowledge of the English language and computers.

Yeshi further said that to make the future generation ready for digital India, computer education is important. But there is a lack of infrastructure in most government schools. “When no government school teaches computers, how can we expect to build digital India,” added the entrepreneur.