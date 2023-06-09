Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) on June 8 said that the area where some infrastructure of the forest was destroyed does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Namdapha National Park (NNP).

''We want to clarify that the area where the incident occurred does not come under the jurisdiction of the NNP,'' YWS president Ngwazosa Yobin said while addressing the media at a press conference.

“The NNP, led by its field director, built a forest base camp illegally by forcibly evicting the villagers,” he added.

Speaking further during the conference, Yobin also claimed that the villagers had not given their consent to build such structures.

He also asked the government to resolve the boundary dispute between the Yobins and the NNP at the earliest.

Commenting on the basic facilities, YWS also appealed to the state government to extend all the basic facilities to the deprived villagers as soon as possible and protect their rights, as well.

“Not register a case against innocent villagers in regard to the 5 June incident in Burma Nallah,” it further urged the government.

It is worth mentioning that on June 5, around 150 people attacked the Burma Nallah camp of the Forest Department located in the 40th Mile area along the Miao-Vijaynagar Road.

As per the FIR, at least 10 people main culprits in destroying the park, and reportedly the attack was led by Atasa Yobin of Gandhigram.