In a significant development, the detention period of activist Sol Dodum, Nemi Taba, and 34 other individuals, including Tana Tamar, Taw Pol, Nabam Sanjay, Yowa Bosco, Vimal Rabha, Yowa Topu, Kahayang Lemnio, Pungni Lemnio, Cheke Yari, Tolum Yazik, Takam Anu, Yuru Yaka, Gora Yallong, Rina Pabing, Banya Yongam, Vijay Pertin, Tadar Panug, Gekar Riba, Hage Butung, Kipa Champa, Kaki Yarda, Licha Talang, Jidam Riamuk, Gyamar Tayu, Prem Dada, Phassang Kechak, Dangi Pabin, Pater Dodum, Ani Sangno, Anju Dodum, Tadar Nanyi, Sogi Rina, Sasi Lemnio, and Melung Lemnio, has been extended from 12 days to 30 days. The decision was made upon the request of the District Administration of Itanagar Capital Region, highlighting concerns related to public order and the maintenance of essential services in the area.

Under the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, the District Magistrate of Capital, Itanagar, issued an Order of Detention (No. DM/ICC/APUAPA/01/2023-3) on May 8, 2023, initially directing the detention of Sol Dodum for a period of 12 days. The Government of Arunachal Pradesh thoroughly examined the report submitted by the District Magistrate and found the grounds for detention to be sufficient under Section 3(1) of the aforementioned Act.

Upon considering the request of the District Magistrate, Capital, Itanagar, the State Government has approved the Order of Detention and extended the detention period of Sol Dodum up to 30 days from the date of his detention. This decision emphasizes the government's commitment to ensuring public safety and the preservation of essential services in the Itanagar Capital Complex and adjoining township areas.

Similarly, Nemi Taba was also subjected to detention based on an Order issued by the District Magistrate, Capital, Itanagar (No. DM/ICC/APUAPA/01/2023-1) on May 8, 2023. The Government of Arunachal Pradesh, after carefully considering the grounds for detention furnished by the District Magistrate, has approved the Order and extended the detention period of Nemi Taba up to 30 days from the date of her detention.

As per the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, the extended detention period aims to prevent the said individuals from engaging in activities that may pose a threat to public order or disrupt the daily supplies and services essential to the public in the Itanagar Capital Complex and neighboring areas.