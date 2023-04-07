The State Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Golchha, IPS called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th April 2023. They discussed law and order and other security-related issues of the State.

The Governor commended the Director General of Police and his team for maintaining law and order in the State. He also conveyed his appreciation to the officers and personnel of the State Police for successful operations in the Tirap and Changlang Districts.

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The Governor discussed the security situation within the State and stressed the need to carry out preventive police actions to check crime and tackle unlawful activities like drugs, extortion and kidnappings in vulnerable areas of the State.

He advised the DGP to strengthen the intelligence network, reach out to the youth of the State and motivate them to join the police/armed forces and instil a sense of security amongst the vulnerable section of the society, especially remote villages.

The Governor stressed on the efficacy of command and control and proper integration of all available workforces. He suggested welfare measures for police personnel, particularly family accommodation.

The DGP briefed the Governor about the law and order situation in the State as well as organizational issues.