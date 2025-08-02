Arunachal: Health-related issues discussed at district society meet in Yupia

The District Health Society (DHS) of Arunachal's Yupia convened its 1st Quarter Review Meeting for the April–June period at the DC Conference Hall in Yupia on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of DHS, Vishakha Yadav, and focused on assessing ongoing health programmes and identifying gaps needing urgent intervention.

Key issues highlighted during the review included low turnout at AYUSH outpatient services, poor tracking of immunization drop-outs, and insufficient Tetanus and Diphtheria (TD) vaccine coverage in schools. Other challenges flagged were low first-trimester registration of pregnant women, inadequate water supply at several Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs), and minimal enrollment under the PMJAY health insurance scheme.

The DC stressed the need for collaborative, cross-sectoral efforts to strengthen district health indicators and emphasized the role of the Education Department in raising awareness on child immunization in schools. Addressing concerns over immunization drop-out rates, she instructed health officials to establish effective beneficiary tracking systems and ensure community sensitization.

Yadav also underscored the need for prior approval for outreach health camps under the Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) to ensure streamlined coordination. “Such platforms should also be leveraged for PMJAY enrollments,” she suggested.

In line with the national TB Mukt Bharat campaign, she called for 100% adoption of TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra initiative and urged efforts to increase the number of TB Mukt Panchayats in the district.

Expressing concern over the low number of health facilities accredited under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), the DC encouraged Medical Officers and Health & Wellness Centre staff to proactively work towards achieving accreditation.

The meeting was attended by Circle Officers Amina Nabam and Mary P Bui; Dr. Neyang Nitik (I/C DMO); Dr. Tana Aruna Likha (DVBDCP); Dr. Lopsang Chuki Tana (DSO, IDSP); Dr. Tania Raju (DANO); Health & Wellness Officers from across the district; and members of the District Programme Management Unit (DPMU).