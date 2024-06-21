A severe outbreak of diarrhea in Khonsa village, located near the Indo-Myanmar border in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of two children and hospitalization of 19 others.

District Medical Officer Dr. Aza Miyu confirmed the fatalities, identifying the deceased as Khunwang Wangsa (5 years) and Sahwang Wangsa (7 years). The outbreak reportedly began on June 15, and health officials were informed three days later, sparking criticism from villagers who claim delayed intervention worsened the situation.

Khonsa village, situated approximately 50 km from Longding district headquarters, has seen medical teams dispatched for immediate treatment and health initiatives to raise awareness on preventive measures against diarrhea. Three patients are currently receiving treatment at Longding District Hospital, with efforts focused on potentially contaminated drinking water sources as the suspected cause.

Dr. Miyu, who visited the village on June 19, emphasized ongoing efforts to mitigate the outbreak's impact and enhance community health awareness.