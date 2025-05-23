Arunachal Pradesh's Education Department has successfully disbursed stipends to 8,501 students pursuing higher education under the state-funded Arunachal Pradesh Stipend Scheme. Each eligible student will receive Rs 16,400 directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona acknowledged ongoing concerns over delays in the disbursement of the Post Matric Scholarship under the centrally sponsored Umbrella Scheme.

He attributed the delay to technical and administrative issues between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs regarding the integration of the new IFMS payment system.

As the scheme is centrally funded, the state government has limited scope for intervention.

However, the minister reassured that the education department is actively coordinating with both ministries for an early resolution. He appealed to the student community for patience and cooperation during this period.