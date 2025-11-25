Arunachal discovers new plant species 'Hoya dawodiensis', marking major biodiversity breakthrough

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a major scientific breakthrough with the discovery of a new plant species, Hoya dawodiensis, in the remote and biologically rich Vijoynagar region of Changlang district.

The finding, made by a team of national and international researchers, adds a significant chapter to the state’s expanding record of botanical discoveries.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a social media post, described the discovery as a “remarkable chapter” in Arunachal Pradesh’s growing legacy of botanical research. He said the breakthrough further highlights the scientific potential of the state’s eastern frontier, which remains one of India’s least explored yet most biodiverse landscapes.

Researchers said Hoya dawodiensis is particularly noteworthy because Vijoynagar—accessible only by air or through multi-day treks—remains a relatively unexplored zone despite its high ecological value. The team also documented Hoya yingjiangensis for the first time in India, expanding the nation’s known floral diversity, while Hoya nummularia was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time.

Hoya plants constitute a diverse group of tropical flowering species, many of which are valued for their ecological roles and unique morphology. The new findings, officials said, strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s botanical baseline, which has grown rapidly in recent years following multiple discoveries of orchids, amphibians and balsam species across high-altitude and lowland tropical regions.

Applauding the collaborative efforts of the Society for Education & Environmental Development, the Botanical Survey of India, and Botanic Research Singapore, Khandu said the discoveries reaffirm the “unmatched biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh.” He added that the state remains committed to supporting research that brings global focus to its natural heritage.

The chief minister also stressed that documenting new species is essential for informed conservation initiatives. “Every discovery strengthens our understanding of these fragile ecosystems and highlights why they must be protected,” he said.

Officials noted that the latest findings come during an exceptionally productive year for biodiversity research in the state, with scientists reporting several new plant and animal species in recent months. The new records are expected to aid future conservation planning and draw renewed ecological and scientific attention to Arunachal Pradesh’s remote eastern frontier.

