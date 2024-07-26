After several bridges and crucial border roads in Arunachal Pradesh got washed away due to flood and cloudburst, the district administration and department of civil aviation completed three rounds of air dropping and sorties to Koloriang, on July 26 in Kurung Kumey district.

Kurung Kumey District Commissioner Vishakha Yadav informed about the rescue and restoration operations.

Aircraft Skyone Mi-172 carried the load of about 2500 kg in each round to ensure the food security in the disaster-laden district.

The operation comes in the backdrop of completing two rounds earlier in Damin circle and one round, on July 25 in Koloriang as per the dire request of the district administration.

Manoeuvring through the inclement weather and conducive airspace window the sorties are being undertaken with great collaboration efforts from the state government and administration.

Air dropping with the Air Force’s support is due in Sarli circle which is scheduled this week.