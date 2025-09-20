Arunachal: District health society in Papum Pare launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ campaign

The District Health Society, Papum Pare (Rural), has rolled out a major health initiative titled “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan” to strengthen women and child healthcare services across the district. The campaign, which began on September 17 and will continue until October 2, 2025, aims to bring comprehensive health services to the grassroots level.

The programme was formally inaugurated at Doimukh on Thursday by local MLA Nabam Vivek, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav (IAS), PRI leaders, health officials, and community health workers.

The fortnight-long drive will reach out to beneficiaries through Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), and Sub Centres under Papum Pare (Rural).

Key health services under the campaign include:

Screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), tuberculosis, anemia, and sickle cell disease

Antenatal care and immunization services for expectant mothers and children

Nutritional counselling for families

Distribution of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) cards and PMJAY/CMAAY cards

Enrolment of volunteers as Nikshay Mitras to support TB patients

In addition to the campaign, MLA Nabam Vivek also inaugurated an X-ray machine at CHC Doimukh, donated by NEEPCO under its CSR initiative, and launched a hepatitis screening and treatment centre at the same facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek urged citizens to make full use of the healthcare facilities being made available during the campaign. Health officials also appealed for community participation to ensure the success of the programme.