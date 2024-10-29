Sille Lesing River in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district served as a picturesque backdrop for the fourth edition of the Pasighat Butterfly, Birding, and Biodiversity Meet, held on Sunday. Over 200 butterfly subspecies were identified during the event, drawing attention to the rich biodiversity of the region.

Participants and enthusiasts observed a variety of notable species, including the striking White Dragontail, the majestic Indian Purple Emperor, and the vibrant Leopard Lacewing. Among the highlights was the rare ‘Double Spotted Flat,’ which was also recorded, further underscoring the importance of the region's ecological diversity.

The event featured a day-long trek that allowed participants to immerse themselves in the local flora and fauna, followed by an overnight forest camp. These activities were designed not only to celebrate the beauty of nature but also to raise awareness about the critical threats posed by climate change and habitat destruction.

Organizers emphasized the significance of such gatherings in fostering a community committed to conservation. The meet attracted nature lovers, conservationists, and local residents, all eager to contribute to the preservation of Arunachal Pradesh's unique biodiversity.