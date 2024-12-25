A district-level NCORD meeting was held in the DC Conference Hall in Yupia, Papumpare on Tuesday.

The meeting aimed to address several issues, including reducing drug problems, sharing intelligence, raising awareness about anti-drug initiatives, monitoring addiction and recovery, and forming an NCORD committee for Yupia.

The meeting was chaired by the District Magistrate-cum-DC Papum Pare, Jiken Bomjen.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of holding regular NCORD meetings, raising awareness, sharing information, and identifying drug trafficking routes. He discussed the challenges posed by the drug problem and outlined strategies for the future.



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The SP-cum-Convenor Shri Taru Gusar provided a brief on the meeting's objectives and goals. Raising concerns about the drug menace in the state, SP Gusar stressed the need for better stakeholder coordination. He further elaborated on the steps taken to address the menace through monitoring the trafficking routes, pharmacies, rehabilitation efforts, and the awareness campaigns initiated by the District Police.

The SP also informed about the "MANAS" assistance portal, accessible 24/7 via the helpline number 1933, which enables citizens to report drug-related issues, such as trafficking, illegal sales, and illicit cultivation. During the meeting, the NCORD committee members discussed various concerns regarding substance abuse and its impacts.

They recommended stricter measures to curb interstate drug trafficking, regular patrols, and the establishment of community vigilante groups to assist the police in combating drug issues.

Additionally, they suggested conducting in-depth case studies on drug users and the effects of substance abuse. While raising awareness was deemed important, the members advocated for more direct action.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Sagalee Higio Yame, SDO Tame Yajum, and the members of the Papum Pare NCORD committee.