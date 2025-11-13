Arunachal district review flags urgency to fix rural service delivery gaps

A state reform panel has raised concerns over slow and uneven delivery of basic government services in rural Arunachal Pradesh, following a detailed administrative review in East Siang on November 13.

Administrative Reform Commission (ARC) Chair Pramod Jain and Member Hento Karga, who are touring the district, met Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba and senior officials to assess ground-level functioning. According to the commission, the discussions revealed continuing hurdles at the subdivisional and circle levels, where manpower shortages, infrastructure gaps and poor departmental coordination are affecting public access to essential services.

Jain said the feedback highlighted a pressing need for more reliable delivery systems, particularly in remote pockets where citizens still depend heavily on physical visits to government offices. He emphasised that future reform proposals will target stronger inter-departmental convergence and sharper monitoring of frontline administration.

The ARC also reviewed the district’s efforts in digital governance, noting progress but pointing out that many rural residents remain outside the reach of online services. Community participation in development decisions and the state of local infrastructure were also part of the assessment.

DC Jiwani briefed the panel on the administrative setup, challenges posed by limited manpower and the ongoing expansion of e-service platforms aimed at reducing delays for citizens.

The meeting was attended by DD (RD) Tatling Pertin, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, DPO Tatak Mibang and heads of various departments.