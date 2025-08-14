Arunachal: Diyun Police arrest two drug suspects following villagers’ tip-off, narcotics and cash seized

Diyun Police in Arunachal arrested to suspected drug peddlers following a timely alert from vigilant villagers. The suspects were arrested on charges of possessing and abusing narcotic and psychotropic substances in Upper Mudoidweep, Diyun Circle, Changlang district.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., police received credible intelligence about two suspected drug users in possession of illegal substances. Acting promptly, Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, Officer-in-Charge of Diyun Police Station, mobilized a special team comprising ASI Tumkoam Henkhey, HC Himanta Tungkhang, and Constable Gutong Wangsa, under the supervision of Dy.SP Paul Jerang, SDPO Miao.

The team, joined en route by Assistant Commissioner Abraham Modi—who acted as the Executive Magistrate—proceeded to a residence in Upper Mudoidweep, where the suspects, Duleya Chakma (40) of Udoipur-III and Hriba Sindu Chakma (45) of Upper Mudoidweep, were apprehended.

Following due legal protocol, including serving notice under Section 50 of the NDPS Act, a search was conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and official witnesses. The operation resulted in the seizure of:

361 grams of liquid opium

Psychotropic tablets, including Buprenorphine and Naloxone

Prescription slips related to drug treatment

Aadhaar cards belonging to the suspects

₹14,700 in cash

All seized materials were documented and sealed in compliance with legal procedures. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused are habitual drug users who may have been misusing prescriptions and consuming psychotropic substances.

A criminal case has been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and both individuals remain in police custody.

Commending the community’s proactive role, Changlang District Police reaffirmed their commitment to combating drug abuse through collaborative efforts with local residents and prompt enforcement action.