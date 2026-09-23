Arunachal DM declares ANSU’s September 24 bandh illegal, orders organisers to call it off

The District Magistrate of Itanagar Capital Region, Toko Babu, has declared the proposed 12-hour bandh called by the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) for September 24 illegal and unlawful.

In an order issued on September 23 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the DM said ANSU had announced a bandh across the Itanagar Capital Region from 5 am to 5 pm on September 24.

The administration cited concerns that enforcement of the bandh could cause hardship to the general public, daily-wage earners, patients and members of the business community. It also said the proposed shutdown could create law-and-order challenges and pose risks to life and property.

The order referred to the Supreme Court judgment in Civil Appeal No. 7728/29 of 1997, CPI vs Bharat Kumar and Others, while setting out the legal position adopted by the administration regarding bandh calls.

The DM directed ANSU organisers and all concerned persons to refrain from enforcing, supporting or participating in the proposed bandh and called for it to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The order further warned that anyone violating the directions could face penal action in accordance with law.

The Superintendents of Police of Itanagar and Naharlagun have been directed to enforce the order and take necessary measures to maintain peace and public order and protect life and property.

The development comes amid ANSU’s ongoing demands concerning education infrastructure in Nyishi-inhabited areas. The state government held discussions with ANSU representatives on September 22 and urged the organisation to reconsider its decision to call the bandh.

ANSU’s response to the District Magistrate’s order was awaited.