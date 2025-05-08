Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) in Itanagar observed the 24th death anniversary of Lt. Dera Natung with a solemn commemoration attended by students, faculty, and distinguished guests. The event paid homage to the enduring legacy of the late leader whose contributions significantly shaped Arunachal Pradesh’s educational and political landscape.

Among the notable attendees were Mr. Lezen Gyadi, President of the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) and an alumnus of DNGC (batch 2012-13), along with other executive members of the union. Ms. Sunita Natung, General Secretary of ANSU’s Women’s Wing and a relative of Lt. Natung, joined family members and college representatives in offering floral tributes at the statue of the late leader. The ceremony commenced with the laying of wreaths, followed by a moment of silence to honor Lt. Natung’s contributions and sacrifices.

Addressing the gathering, DNGC Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan reflected on the life and achievements of Lt. Natung. "Born in Veo village of East Kameng District to Sepai Natung and Yache Natung, he rose from humble beginnings to become an illustrious leader," Dr. Khan stated. He recounted Natung’s academic journey—an alumnus of Sainik School, Imphal, a graduate in political science from J.N. College, Pasighat in 1984, and a postgraduate from Punjab University in 1986.

Lt. Natung’s public service career was equally distinguished. "Guided by the principle of simple living and high thinking, he served three consecutive terms as MLA from the 12th Pakke Kessang constituency beginning in 1999. His ministerial portfolio spanned sports and youth affairs, tourism, social welfare, arts and culture, fisheries, library services, and education, among others," Dr. Khan noted.

The principal also recalled the tragic helicopter crash near Bhalukpong on May 8, 2001, which claimed Natung’s life while he was on an official mission surveying potential sites for new institutions in the Bomdila-Tawang belt. "His transformative vision for education and development continues to inspire us," Dr. Khan added. "In recognition of his immense contributions, our college was named after him on May 27, 2001."

Dr. Khan urged students to embody Natung’s values of leadership, service, and social responsibility. "The true homage to his memory is to carry forward his legacy by working tirelessly for the betterment of society," he said.

The observance drew active participation from students, teaching staff, physical education teachers, non-teaching personnel, and NCC cadets of the college. Participants expressed pride in being part of an institution that carries forward the name and ideals of Lt. Dera Natung, vowing to keep his legacy alive for generations to come.