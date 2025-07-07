Arunachal: DNGC students drive waste segregation awareness campaign across Itanagar

In a proactive move to promote sustainable waste management practices, student interns from Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), currently interning with the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), carried out an extensive door-to-door awareness campaign on waste segregation across various localities of Itanagar.

The initiative, part of the students’ course curriculum, was conducted with the support of the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation. The campaign covered Tagin Colony, IG Park, Abo Tani Colony, Division 4, and Chandranagar—areas grappling with waste disposal challenges.

Organized into five teams of four members each, a total of 20 student interns visited more than 100 households, educating residents on the importance of segregating waste at the source. Residents were guided on distinguishing between wet (biodegradable) and dry (non-biodegradable) waste, with instructions to use green bins for the former and blue bins for the latter.

To reinforce the message, students distributed informational pamphlets and posters to both households and nearby vendors. "Our goal was to help people adopt waste segregation as a daily habit," shared one of the participating interns.

The awareness campaign extended beyond just bin usage. The students explained methods for composting organic kitchen waste at home, and provided suggestions on how to responsibly dispose of non-recyclables through the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) garbage trucks. Recyclables such as paper, plastics, and metals were recommended to be handed over to local scrap dealers for proper recycling.

The response from residents was largely positive, with many appreciating the students’ efforts and expressing a willingness to adopt these practices. However, several challenges surfaced, particularly in communicating with elderly residents unfamiliar with Hindi or English.

In some areas like Tagin Colony, the absence of regular garbage truck services has led to improper dumping of waste near local water bodies. Students used this opportunity to highlight the environmental hazards of such practices, emphasizing the urgent need to safeguard public health and preserve natural streams.

While younger residents appeared more informed and responsive, older citizens often required more detailed guidance. Despite these challenges, the campaign was lauded for raising awareness and prompting a critical dialogue on waste management within the community.

The campaign also drew attention to the larger issue of polluted streams resulting from indiscriminate dumping. Stakeholders praised the collaborative effort of DNGC students, YMCR, and the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation for their commitment to fostering cleaner neighborhoods and sustainable environmental practices.