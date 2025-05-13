In a commendable step towards wildlife conservation, Dr. Tagat Taggu, an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), surrendered his licensed 12-bore Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in East Siang District on Monday.

Dr. Taggu, who hails from Bilat village in East Siang, voluntarily handed over the firearm in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, EAC Sanjay Taram, and Labour Officer Tore Ete. He stated that the gesture was driven by a personal conviction to protect the state’s rapidly declining wildlife and to discourage hunting practices that continue to threaten biodiversity.

“This is my small contribution toward preserving our rich but endangered wildlife. I hope this act will inspire others to reflect on their responsibility toward nature,” said Dr. Taggu.

The initiative resonates with the broader mission of the widely-praised "Airgun Surrender Abhiyan" launched by then Environment and Forest Minister and current Home Minister Mama Natung. The campaign saw thousands of airguns surrendered across Arunachal Pradesh and was lauded as a pioneering movement in community-led wildlife protection.

Despite the success of the campaign, concerns remain over the continued use of sophisticated, telescopic airguns for illegal hunting. Conservationists argue that without a complete ban on the sale and purchase of airguns—which do not require licensing—the problem persists, especially for small wildlife like birds and squirrels.

Dr. Taggu’s decision to surrender a licensed gun, typically harder to obtain than airguns, sends a powerful message. It highlights a growing public consciousness about the misuse of licensed firearms like SBBL, DBBL, and .22 rifles—originally issued for self-defense or property protection—which are often exploited for poaching.

Many firearm owners have expressed willingness to surrender their guns if the government introduces a fair compensation policy or provides alternatives like pistols or revolvers for genuine self-defense needs.