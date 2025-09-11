Arunachal doctors declare 48-hour strike after brutal assault at TRIHMS

Medical services across Arunachal Pradesh will shut down for 48 hours starting September 12, as healthcare professionals protest a shocking assault on two doctors that has exposed critical safety gaps in the state's hospitals.

The statewide strike was announced following a brutal attack at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) today, where two doctors were assaulted with an iron rod while on duty.

The incident has galvanised four major medical associations into unprecedented unified action against what they describe as a complete breakdown of healthcare worker safety.

Dr Rinchen B. Megeji, President of TRIHMS Faculty Association, joined leaders from the Indian Medical Association Arunachal Branch, Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association, and Trained Nurses' Association in announcing the shutdown. All government and private hospital services will cease operations from 8:00 am tomorrow, though emergency services will remain functional.

The assault occurred in the indoor ward at TRIHMS, causing grievous injuries to the two doctors who were treating patients. The attack's severity has sent shockwaves through the medical community, highlighting the dangerous working conditions healthcare professionals face daily.

"This represents the first phase of agitation to protest against the brutal attack on doctors," the medical associations stated in their joint press release. They have submitted a memorandum to the Arunachal Pradesh government demanding immediate action on long-pending safety issues and the creation of a secure working environment.

The strike will affect healthcare delivery across the entire state, potentially impacting thousands of patients scheduled for treatment tomorrow and Saturday. However, medical leaders emphasised that emergency services will continue to ensure critical cases receive immediate care.

The medical associations warned that "further course of action will be decided as per the response of the Government," indicating the strike could extend if their safety demands are not addressed promptly.