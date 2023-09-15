A 30-year-old woman diagnosed with OS ASD (Ostium Secundum Atrial Septal Defect), a heart condition characterized by a 20 mm hole inside the heart, has undergone a successful percutaneous closure procedure in Arunachal Pradesh. This groundbreaking intervention was conducted using an ASD device under local anesthesia, marking the first-ever procedure of its kind in the state.

The patient had sought medical attention due to persistent shortness of breath, leading to a diagnostic evaluation that identified the presence of ASD. A dedicated cardiology team, consisting of Cardiologists Dr. R. D. Megeji and Dr. Tony Ete, along with cath lab technicians and nursing officers, worked diligently to ensure the success of this pioneering procedure.

Notably, the team has already completed over 80 procedures, which encompass 13 angioplasties, five pacemaker installations, and several diagnostic coronary angiographies. This achievement reflects a significant step forward in the state's healthcare capabilities, allowing for the management of a wider range of interventional cardiac cases within Arunachal Pradesh itself.