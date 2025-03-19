In a proactive move to address critical infrastructure issues, Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, who also serves as the President of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), conducted an inspection of the Gohpur to NIT Jote road in Papum Pare district.

The deteriorating condition of the road has been a major concern for commuters, especially students and faculty traveling to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jote.

Accompanied by a team of Public Works Department (PWD) engineers and panchayat leaders, MLA Vivek directed the concerned department to utilize government funds efficiently and accelerate repair work. He emphasized the need for proper execution of the project to ensure long-term durability and safety for daily commuters.

“The government has sanctioned funds for this road, and I urge the department to ensure judicious use of resources. Immediate repair work must be carried out to improve connectivity and ease the hardships faced by the public,” said MLA Vivek during the inspection.



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The road has been plagued by frequent landslides and weather-related disruptions, which have slowed down progress. Despite these setbacks, the legislator reaffirmed his commitment to monitoring the work personally and ensuring timely completion.

MLA Vivek was joined by Executive Engineer Techi Ramda of the Doimukh PWD division, who assured that debris clearance and necessary repairs would be undertaken without delay. The lawmaker specifically instructed engineers to clear landslide debris and take preventive measures to avoid further blockages.

With road connectivity being a key developmental priority, MLA Vivek reiterated his resolve to push for infrastructure upgrades across the constituency, particularly in critical areas like Jote, which houses one of Arunachal Pradesh’s premier technical institutions.

Residents and students have welcomed the inspection and hope for swift action to make the road safer and more reliable.