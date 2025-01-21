Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh claimed three gold medals and two additional podium finishes at the 7th National Open Taekwondo Championship 2024, establishing the state's growing prominence in the sport.

Badal Das, Dorik Gamoh, and Marpi Basar secured individual gold medals in their respective weight categories, while Ampo Apum contributed to the state's impressive medal haul. Gamoh added to his success by also winning a silver medal, and Basar rounded out the state's achievements with a bronze.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the athletes' performance on social media, highlighting their contribution to raising Arunachal Pradesh's sporting profile. The championship, hosted in Lucknow, attracted competitors from across India.

The state's success at the national level marks a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh's martial arts program, which has seen increased investment and focus in recent years.