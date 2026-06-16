Arunachal: Donyi Polo Airport marks Yatri Suvidha Diwas with passenger-centric activities

The Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh observed Yatri Suvidha Diwas on Monday, June 15, with a series of passenger-focused initiatives, including a traditional welcome ceremony and distribution of saplings.

Airport authorities organised a tilak ceremony for arriving passengers, along with distribution of saplings under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, a photo booth, and feedback collection from travellers as part of efforts to improve passenger experience.

Airport Director Narender said the initiatives were aimed at strengthening passenger services and reaffirming the Airports Authority of India’s commitment to providing a seamless travel environment. He added that several facilities have been upgraded following the operationalisation of the new terminal, including an expansion of car parking capacity from 100 to 300 vehicles.

The airport also noted changes in flight operations in view of external factors, including the ongoing situation in West Asia. A revised schedule for flights to Kolkata has been implemented.

Under the new schedule, direct flights between Donyi Polo Airport and Kolkata will not operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from June 16, reducing the service to four days a week.

Authorities said the adjustments are part of broader operational planning while ensuring continued connectivity for passengers.