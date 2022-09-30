A Dornier D- 28 aircraft test- successfully landed at the Ziro advanced landing ground (ALG) here in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on September 30.

According to District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) Gyati Kacho, the 17-seater aircraft, operated by Alliance Air, landed at the Advance Landing Ground at 12.30 PM with four people on board, including two pilots, one cabin crew member, and a senior flight operation inspector from the director general of civil aviation.

Alliance Air and DGCA representatives spoke with district administrators on the successful test landing as well as the upcoming strategy for running commercial service from Mohonbari and Hollongi Airports to Ziro.

With ATR-72 and Dornier D-228 flights already in operation at Pasighat and Tezu airports under the Centre's UDAN scheme, it is the third destination of fixed wing operation in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Extremely delighted to share the successful test landing of Dornier flight of @alianceair at Ziro advance landing ground today.”

“I had promised to my sisters & brothers of Lower Subansiri district to have regular flights for Dibrugarh from Ziro. The wait is going to be over now!”

Extremely delighted to share the successful test landing of Dornier flight of @allianceair at Ziro advanced landing ground today. I had promised to my sisters & brothers of Lower Subansiri district to have regular flights for Dibrugarh from Ziro. The wait is going to be over now! pic.twitter.com/ydPVRfpGmD — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 29, 2022

On September 26, Khandu opened the Ziro ALG terminal facility, which has all the necessary amenities to operate the commercial service.

According to the official, the state government intends to launch the Donier D-228 service to Mechuka and Tuting in the Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang districts shortly.