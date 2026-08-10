Arunachal draft proposal to scrap 80:20 recruitment ratio ready for Cabinet approval

The Arunachal Pradesh government is set to consider a draft proposal to scrap the existing 80:20 recruitment ratio, with the proposal likely to be placed before the state Cabinet for final approval on August 13, Skill Development and IPR Minister Nyato Dukam said on Monday, August 10.

Dukam, who heads the High-Powered Committee (HPC) constituted to review the state’s recruitment policy, said the draft had been approved after discussions with legal experts, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and other stakeholders.

“The draft has been approved after today’s meeting with all the stakeholders. It will now be placed before the state Cabinet for discussion and final approval,” he said.

Under the existing recruitment system, 80 per cent of government posts are reserved for state tribal candidates, while the remaining 20 per cent are open to all eligible candidates, including tribal applicants.

Dukam said the proposed recruitment framework also considers making Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificates mandatory for candidates appearing for competitive examinations for government jobs in the state.

The committee has also discussed introducing a mandatory local dialect criterion in the recruitment process, he said.

The development comes amid growing pressure from student and tribal organisations to abolish the existing 80:20 ratio and strengthen safeguards for employment opportunities for indigenous Scheduled Tribe candidates in government recruitment.

The HPC held a meeting on Monday to deliberate on the recruitment policy, with AAPSU participating as a special invitee.

Following the meeting, AAPSU reiterated its demand for the abolition of the existing ratio and set August 15 as the deadline for the state government to act.

The students’ body has warned that it would call a 12-hour statewide bandh on August 17 if the government fails to address its demand within the stipulated deadline.

The final decision on the proposed changes will rest with the state Cabinet.