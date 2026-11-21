Dravid Megu of Government Secondary School (GSS), Motum, and Oyam Tayeng of Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Mebo, were adjudged the best athletes in the senior boys’ and girls’ categories respectively at the Elementary School Level Games and Sports Meet 2026–27 of Mebo education block, which concluded in East Siang district on November 21.

Both awardees are Class 8 students. In the junior category, Birbal Mura, a Class 4 student of GSS Kiyit, and Pooja Malhar, a Class 2 student of PM SHRI GUPS Ngopok, bagged the best athlete titles in the boys’ and girls’ sections respectively.

In football, GSS Motum clinched the boys’ championship, defeating GUPS Borguli, which finished runner-up. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kiyit, won the girls’ title, while GUPS Mebo secured the runner-up position.

GUPS Borguli won the boys’ tug-of-war title, defeating GUPS Romsum in the final. KGBV Kiyit emerged victorious in the girls’ section, with PM SHRI GUPS Ngopok finishing second.

Tokung Tayeng of GSS Motum emerged as the highest scorer in boys’ football with 10 goals, while Toyang Modi, a Class 5 student of GUPS Mebo, topped the girls’ scoring chart with seven goals. Rukmini Modi of KGBV Kiyit was named best player, while Jari Langkam, also from KGBV Kiyit, was adjudged best goalkeeper in the girls’ category. In the boys’ section, Getem Rome of GUPS Mebo received the best player award, while Kendo Tayeng of GSS Motum was named best goalkeeper.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng highlighted the importance of introducing sports at the elementary school level, saying participation in sporting activities helps develop discipline, self-confidence, leadership, teamwork, physical fitness and a healthy competitive spirit among children.

He stressed that the meet should be organised regularly as an annual event to identify and nurture young sporting talent capable of representing the district and the state at higher levels. He also assured continued sponsorship and support for future editions.

East Siang Deputy Director of School Education Odhuk Tabing underscored the role of sports and physical education in the holistic development of children, while urging students to cultivate discipline, determination, perseverance and sportsmanship.

Mebo Additional Commissioner Oyam Saring encouraged students to participate in extracurricular activities and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting both victory and defeat with grace.

The meet was organised by the Mebo education block with sponsorship from MLA Oken Tayeng, aiming to provide a platform for elementary-level students to showcase their talents, build confidence and promote grassroots sports. The closing ceremony featured prize distribution and recognition of outstanding individual and team performances.