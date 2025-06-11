In a significant breakthrough under the ongoing anti-narcotics initiative Operation Dawn 2.0, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of East Siang Police apprehended a drug peddler and seized contraband substances during a targeted operation conducted in the Jarkong area.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the ADS team, under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayup Boko, laid a successful trap and arrested Rijon Doley, a resident of Village Namsing, Mebo, who was allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade for an extended period.

During a house search, conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, the team recovered approximately 4.65 grams of suspected heroin along with ₹4,900 in cash. The search and seizure were carried out in strict adherence to the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The operation involved coordinated efforts by Inspector Atan Taki (OC, Pasighat PS), SI K. Tangha, ASI R. Lowang, SI (SG) T. Kampung, L/Ct. KG Pangkak, and members of the Anti-Drug Warriors Pasighat team.

The accused, along with the seized items, was taken to Pasighat Police Station, where a formal case has been registered under PSGT/PS/C/No.46/2025, invoking Sections 21(a)/27(a) of the NDPS Act. The investigation is currently underway to trace the supply chain and any possible accomplices.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Shri Pankaj Lamba, IPS, lauded the ADS team's swift action and reaffirmed the district police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and abuse. He also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to narcotics, emphasizing that community cooperation remains key to achieving a drug-free East Siang.