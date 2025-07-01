Arunachal: Drug peddler nabbed with 15 vials of suspected heroin in Naharlagun

Police in Naharlagun, Arunachal apprehended a suspected drug peddler with a substantial quantity of suspected heroin. The arrest was made following credible intelligence received around 3 PM on Monday, June 30.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, along with SI Niri Rama, Constables Sanu T Raaj, Likha Akin, and Lady Head Constable Nime Taba, conducted a targeted raid at Damsite, Naharlagun. The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of SDPO Rishi Longdo (APPS).

During the raid, 23-year-old Techi Lala, a resident of Rakap Village, Papumpare District, was found consuming suspected contraband drugs. A personal search—conducted in accordance with Section 50 of the NDPS Act and in the presence of Executive Magistrate Shri Khoda Bath—led to the recovery of a used syringe, an empty vial, and a half-used plastic vial containing suspected heroin.

Further search of Scooty bearing Registration No. AR 01J/2244, which the accused was using, revealed 15 plastic vials containing suspected heroin concealed under the seat. The total weight of the recovered substance (including vials) was measured at 18.8 grams.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun Police Station under Case No. NLG/PS/C/No. 85/25, invoking sections 21(b), 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused has been taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police Dr Nyelam Nega lauded the swift action of the police team and reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offenses. He also urged citizens to cooperate and share information to help eliminate the drug menace from society.