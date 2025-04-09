A major drug trafficking network operating across West Siang and Pasighat has been dismantled by the Anti-Drug Squad of West Siang Police. The syndicate used digital payment platforms like QR codes and Customer Service Points (CSP) to move drug money, making it harder to detect.

Investigations into two narcotics cases registered at Aalo Police Station—case numbers 14/25 and 16/25—led authorities to the kingpin, Dorik Doji of Aalo. Doji reportedly disguised the operation as an online gaming business. He convinced CSP operator Talom Mibang in Pasighat to receive payments from drug users through Google Pay and QR codes under the pretense of game-related transactions.

According to police, Mibang agreed to the arrangement in December 2024, receiving 50% of each transaction initially and a promised 30 per cent share after six months. Once users transferred money using the shared QR code, drugs were discreetly placed at specific pickup spots. The users, directed via WhatsApp calls, would collect the drugs without ever meeting Doji in person.

Doji reportedly changed his phone numbers frequently to avoid detection and used CSPs in both Pasighat and Aalo to transfer and collect funds. On certain occasions, he personally retrieved money from the Pasighat CSP.

Based on digital forensics, bank records, and technical surveillance, Pasighat CSP owner Talom Mibang was arrested first. This eventually led to the arrest of Dorik Doji in Aalo.

Police have seized Rs 78,000 in cash, a bank account containing over Rs 2 lakh, several SIM cards, and multiple mobile phones. Additional recoveries are anticipated.

A total of eight individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The investigation is being led by SI Lakhi Mena, Officer-in-Charge of Aalo Police Station, under the supervision of SP West Siang, Kardak Riba.