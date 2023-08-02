In a drive against the drug menace in Arunachal, the Anti-Drug Squad, Namsai raided a house of one and recovered 49 plastic containers with the suspected heroin.

The team was led by SDPO Namsai Chera Sawan comprised of the OC officer in charge of Police station Namsai Inspector O Gao, OC PS Mahadevpur Inspector AK Pandey, Namsai PS ready party and personnel of ‘A’ coy CRPF Namsai.

The team later raided in the wee hours of July 30, the house of suspects namely, Bhaskar Gogoi (32) and Putulon Gogoi (28), Bogamur Pahargaon village in Namsai and recovered and seized with due procedure a total of 49 soap case containing suspected heroin weighing 499.15 grams from their house and sales proceed of Rs 30,500.



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The current market value of the recovered drugs is approximately Rs 17,15,000 (Rupees Seventeen lakh Fifteen Thousand).

A case vide NMS PS C/No. 42/23 U/S 21(C) NDPS ACT has been registered in Namsai PS.

The arrested duo are notorious drug peddlers of the district and have been engaged in huge inter-state smuggling of drugs in the recent past.

List of the case registered under NMS PS C/No. 42/23 U/S 21(C) NDPS ACT

In one of the highest recovery of drugs/ contraband substances in the state and district, a team was formed on 29/07/2023 under the close supervision of SP Namsai after receiving an input at 2235 hrs regarding suspected possession and dealing of drugs/contraband substances.