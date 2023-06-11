Arunachal Capital Police seized drugs worth Rs 4 lakh and apprehended one person in connection with the matter in the state's Itanagar town, said an official statement on June 11.

The drugs were seized following specific inputs from a source claiming that Badal Natung had been peddling drugs in H-Sector, Itanagar.

''On 02-06-2023 at around 1820 hours input had been received from a reliable source to the effect that one Badal Natung had been peddling drugs in H-Sector, Itanagar. Under the directions of the SP Capital, the SDPO Itanagar K Sikom, immediately formed a team consisting and proceeded to the H-Sector area and established a decoy to trap the culprit,'' the statement read.

As per the statement, the arrested alleged drug peddler Natung was arrested red-handed with 14.9 grams of suspected Heroin.

''On spot interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had concealed more drugs in the shop. The police team rushed to the shop and recovered two more packets suspected to be heroin weighing around 22 grams, packed in soap cases, which were concealed in the backside of the fridge in the shop. All seizures were made in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and followed the guidelines of NDPS Act, 1985,'' the statement added.

The police also claimed that Natung has already been arrested twice in connection with NLG PS Case No. 136/21 u/s 21(b) /27A NDPS Act and ITA PS Case No. 234/2022 U/s 370(3) /34 IPC R/w Sec 80/81 JJ Act.

''In both the cases the said accused have been chargesheeted. Now, the accused has been lodged in Judicial Custody in District Jail, Jollang,'' the statement concluded.

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