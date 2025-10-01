Arunachal: Durga Puja celebrations light up Tawang, fostering unity near Indo-China border

The town of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh came alive with vibrant celebrations as Durga Puja was observed with great fervor near the Indo-China border.





The event saw the participation of Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and other senior leaders, who joined devotees in immersing themselves in the spiritual and cultural grandeur of the festival.



The air was filled with devotion, joy, and a strong sense of community spirit. Addressing the gathering, MLA Namgey Tsering remarked, “Durga Puja marks the eternal triumph of good over evil, symbolized by Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. It is a powerful reminder that courage, righteousness, and truth will always prevail. Beyond its spiritual significance, this festival fosters unity, cultural harmony, and collective prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being.”



Expressing gratitude, MLA Namgey extended his heartfelt thanks to the Organising Committee for their warm hospitality and invitation. On the auspicious occasion, he conveyed his greetings to all, praying that Maa Durga bless every household with happiness, good health, and success.