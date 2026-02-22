Arunachal dy CM attends consecration of Shree Ram Darbar at New Shiv Temple near Itanagar

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Arunachal Pradesh attended a religious ceremony on February 21 at the newly constructed Gangda Yurchum Girjapati Shiv Temple near Pahalwan Mod, about six kilometres from Itanagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Home Minister Mama Natung and Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, participated in the Pran Pratistha Mahotsava of Shree Ram Darbar and Nav Durga Murti Sthapana organised by the Gangda Yurchum Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein lauded the trustees and devotees for their collective efforts. He said spiritual gatherings strengthen faith and help preserve the cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. “While globalisation and modern education advance, our identity lies in our heritage, culture, values, and traditions,” he said.

The construction of the temple began with the laying of the foundation stone by Union Minister Chirag Paswan on February 26, 2025. The work has now been completed. According to Hinium Tachu, Vice Chairman of the Gangda Yurchum Trust, a Kalash Yatra was held on February 20, followed by the main consecration programme on February 21.

The temple will host a series of programmes in the coming days. Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik is scheduled to attend on February 24, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on February 26, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu ,along with Vishwa Hindu Parishad International President Alok Kumar on February 28.

Hinium Tachu appealed to the public to take part in the events, stating that the temple has been established to promote religious tourism and provide improved facilities for devotees.