Arunachal Dy CM calls for concerted wildlife conservation efforts on World Wildlife Day

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on March 2 reiterated the State government’s commitment to conserving its rich biodiversity and urged citizens to safeguard forests and endangered species on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

In a message marking the day, Mein appealed to people to act as “responsible stewards of nature” and stressed that conservation goes beyond mere protection of wildlife.

“On this World Wildlife Day, let us protect the extraordinary biodiversity that enriches our planet with life and colour,” he said in a post on X.

Highlighting the State’s ecological wealth, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that Arunachal Pradesh, endowed with vast forest cover and diverse wildlife, is home to several rare and endangered species, including the red panda, snow leopard and white-bellied heron.

He called for intensified and collective efforts to secure the State’s natural heritage, emphasising the need to safeguard forests, conserve endangered species and promote sustainable coexistence between humans and wildlife.

“Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to protect and preserve our priceless natural heritage for generations to come,” Mein said.

Observed annually on March 3, World Wildlife Day seeks to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity conservation and the critical role wildlife plays in maintaining ecological balance and supporting livelihoods across the globe.