Arunachal Dy CM calls for cultural preservation at Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi 2026 in Miao

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, joined the vibrant celebrations of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi 2026 at Miao, urging communities to preserve their indigenous culture, language, and heritage amid the pressures of globalisation.



Addressing a large gathering, Mein said the festival is not merely about dance and festivities but is rooted in sacred rituals that connect the community to its ancestral legacy. He emphasized that such occasions must serve as meaningful platforms for reflection on society, heritage, and the responsibility of passing cultural values to younger generations.



Highlighting the challenges posed by modern influences, he noted that while contemporary education, fashion, and external trends cannot be halted, communities must ensure they do not lose their identity. “No one will come to preserve our culture; we must protect it ourselves,” he said, stressing that language remains the strongest pillar of identity. He called for effective implementation of indigenous language education in schools with dedicated teachers to ensure preservation efforts are substantive rather than symbolic.



The deputy Chief minister also underscored the need to document and digitise ancient manuscripts, oral traditions, folklore, and archival materials using modern technology. Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he spoke about the national focus on digitisation of old manuscripts and preservation of indigenous knowledge systems. He informed that steps are underway to digitize rare manuscripts and safeguard historical records for future generations.



Earlier, Mein paid floral tributes at Martyr Hill to the Unsung Heroes of the Singpho community, Bom Singpho, Beesa Gaum, Ningru, Luttong Senapati, Duffa Gaum, Set Gaum, and freedom fighter Luttora Gaum, acknowledging their sacrifices as symbols of courage and resistance. He stressed the importance of documenting the contributions of local communities, including their role during the Second World War, to ensure due recognition in history.



During his visit, he toured the Tea and Textile Exhibition showcasing the rich cultural legacy of the Singpho community. He noted that the discovery of tea in India traces back to the Singpho tribe, recalling that in 1823, Robert Bruce received tea plants and seeds from Singpho Chief Beesa Gaum, a pivotal moment in the genesis of Assam Tea.



The Singpho Textile Exhibition, a collaboration between the Singpho Women’s Organisation, India, and researcher Dr Anna Louise Meynell, highlighted the weaving traditions of Singpho women. Using traditional back-strap looms, artisans create vibrant handwoven textiles featuring geometric motifs inspired by nature. Mein remarked that weaving is not merely a craft but a lifeline of society and a powerful expression of identity and resilience.



Expressing satisfaction at seeing younger generations proudly don traditional attire, the deputy Chief minister urged the youth to actively participate in preserving their cultural heritage to ensure that the legacy of their forefathers continues to thrive.