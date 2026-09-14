Arunachal Dy CM backs PM Modi’s BRICS diplomacy after consensus at New Delhi summit

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in securing consensus among BRICS member states at the grouping’s 18th summit in New Delhi.

Reacting to the summit, Mein said the outcome demonstrated India’s growing influence in international diplomacy and highlighted what he described as Modi’s ability to bring countries with diverse interests together amid geopolitical challenges.

“A moment of immense pride for every Indian as leading newspapers across the world recognise the stellar leadership” of Modi in forging consensus among the BRICS nations, Mein said in a post on X.

He said the international recognition of India’s role at the summit reflected the “trust and respect” the country commands globally.

The 18th BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 under India’s chairship, with discussions centred on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

The summit also marked two decades of the BRICS grouping, which now comprises 10 member countries.

Mein said India’s engagement with the grouping had further strengthened its voice in shaping a more cooperative and balanced global order.