Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein directs departments to fast-track 2026-27 budget announcements

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has directed all government departments to accord top priority to the timely and effective implementation of key proposals announced in the state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal.

Reviewing the status of several budget announcements across various departments here, Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, evaluated the progress of ongoing projects.

He emphasised the need to fast-track flagship initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Rural Development Programme and the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Power Development Programme.

In a post on social media, Mein stressed that parallel focus must be maintained on critical sectors such as education, healthcare, drinking water supply, physical connectivity, and skill development to ensure holistic development.

The deputy chief minister instructed departmental heads to submit revised guidelines wherever necessary to streamline execution, and to communicate any additional fund requirements at the earliest.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had earlier presented a Rs 36,607-crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, with emphasis on infrastructure strengthening, governance reforms, and people-centric development