Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein hails Subansiri hydropower milestone as project reaches 1,000 MW

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday, May 10, congratulated NHPC Limited on the successful commissioning of the fourth unit of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, describing it as a major milestone in India’s journey towards clean and sustainable energy generation.

With the commissioning of the 250 MW Unit 4, the project’s total operational capacity has now reached 1,000 MW, marking significant progress in one of India’s largest hydropower ventures.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolio in Arunachal Pradesh, praised the engineers, technical experts, workers and officials associated with the project for their continued efforts in overcoming operational and logistical challenges.

In a statement, the Deputy Chief Minister said the achievement reflected India’s growing commitment towards environmentally sustainable and self-reliant energy generation. He also extended his appreciation to all stakeholders involved in executing the project.

Developed by NHPC Limited on the Subansiri River along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, the Lower Subansiri project is India’s largest hydroelectric venture with an installed capacity of 2,000 MW, comprising eight units of 250 MW each.

NHPC declared the commercial operation of Unit 4 effective from May 8, taking the total commissioned capacity to 1,000 MW with four units now operational.

The project is considered crucial for strengthening energy security in the Northeast and enhancing India’s renewable energy capacity. Once fully commissioned, officials said, it is expected to significantly improve power availability across the region while contributing to the country’s long-term clean energy goals.

The project had faced years of delay due to environmental and social concerns before construction resumed in 2019. In recent months, it has achieved several engineering milestones, including the installation of India’s heaviest hydro rotor for Unit 5 earlier this year.