Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein inaugurates key connectivity projects in Lohit

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on May 2, inaugurated a series of road and bridge projects in Lohit district under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), aimed at strengthening rural connectivity and accelerating economic growth in the frontier state.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, Mein described rural connectivity as the backbone of economic transformation, stating that the PMGSY initiative has significantly improved access, mobility, and opportunities in remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the state has witnessed a major transformation in infrastructure development over the years, moving from limited road-building capacity to a system driven by modern engineering practices, strict quality control, and robust monitoring mechanisms.

“Today, every road constructed under PMGSY undergoes multiple levels of quality checks, ensuring durability and long-term performance,” Mein said.

Acknowledging the unique geographical challenges of Arunachal Pradesh, including difficult terrain, heavy rainfall, and increasing vehicular pressure, the deputy chief minister stressed the need for resilient infrastructure and proper maintenance.

“Connectivity must not only reach the last village, but it must also sustain the needs of the future,” he said.

Highlighting the wider socio-economic benefits of improved road networks, Mein said better connectivity is already helping reverse migration trends, expanding agricultural activity, and encouraging the growth of local enterprises. He urged people to make use of the improved infrastructure to promote small-scale industries, value-added products, and tourism-based livelihoods.

As part of the day’s programme, Mein inaugurated the 193-metre Kamphai Bridge on the Khare-Tillai road in Lohit district. Built using advanced Cement Treated Base technology, the bridge is expected to improve access to villages in the Kathan belt, including Tillai, Kamban, Tumba, and Kathan, while reducing travel time to Wakro.

He also inaugurated the NH-15 to Samblu road project, along with bridges over Phal Nallah and Namgo Nallah, besides road stretches across Phai Nallah and Khraipong Nallah.

Mein also reiterated the state government’s long-term vision of integrating road connectivity, power infrastructure, and economic development, saying Arunachal Pradesh is positioned for accelerated growth with major hydropower investments and continued support from the Centre.