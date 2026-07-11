Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein says border villages are centres of culture, resilience

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on July 11, said the state's border villages are not only India's first line of defence but also living centres of rich cultural heritage and resilience, stressing the need to empower youth through the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme (VVVP).

In a post on X, Mein said it was encouraging to see students from Tawang gaining firsthand exposure to the traditions, culture and way of life of border communities through the programme.

"Our border villages are not just the first line of our nation's frontier; they are living repositories of culture, resilience, and heritage," he said.

Highlighting the role of the initiative in shaping future generations, Mein said the programme enables young people to understand the unique lifestyle and traditions of border residents while strengthening their sense of responsibility towards society and the nation.

"It is heartening to see young minds from Tawang gain firsthand experience through the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, immersing themselves in the traditions and way of life of our border communities," he added.

The deputy chief minister said such initiatives nurture leadership, deepen appreciation of India's cultural diversity and inspire youth to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Mein also said empowering young people through programmes like the VVVP is essential for achieving the vision of a "Viksit Arunachal" and a "Viksit Bharat".

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme is a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening development and improving the quality of life in villages located along India's international borders. Besides improving infrastructure and public services, the programme seeks to promote sustainable livelihoods, enhance connectivity and preserve the cultural identity of border communities.

Arunachal Pradesh is among the major beneficiaries of the programme, with several villages along the Indo-China, Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bhutan borders covered under different phases. The initiative focuses on improving road connectivity, telecommunications, electrification, tourism infrastructure and livelihood opportunities to ensure border villages remain vibrant, self-reliant and strategically significant.