Arunachal Dy CM directs departments to expedite implementation of Budget 2026-27 proposals
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reviewed Budget implementation and told departments to speed up key schemes. He said social sectors and infrastructure must advance together for balanced development.
- A review meeting examined progress of announcements and ongoing projects statewide
- Flagship rural development and power schemes were marked for faster execution
- Education, healthcare, water supply and connectivity were flagged as priorities
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has directed all government departments to prioritise the timely and effective implementation of key proposals announced in the state's Budget for the 2026-27 financial year.
Chairing a review meeting on Thursday, July 16, Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, assessed the progress of various budget announcements and ongoing projects across departments. He emphasised the need to accelerate the implementation of flagship initiatives, including the Chief Minister's Rural Development Programme and the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Power Development Programme.
In a post on social media, the deputy chief minister said equal attention must be given to critical sectors such as education, healthcare, drinking water supply, physical connectivity and skill development to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the state.
Mein also instructed departmental heads to submit revised guidelines wherever required to facilitate smoother execution of projects and communicate any additional fund requirements at the earliest.
The Arunachal Pradesh government had earlier presented a Rs 36,607-crore Budget for 2026-27, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, governance reforms and people-centric development.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today