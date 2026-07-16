Arunachal Dy CM directs departments to expedite implementation of Budget 2026-27 proposals

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has directed all government departments to prioritise the timely and effective implementation of key proposals announced in the state's Budget for the 2026-27 financial year.

Chairing a review meeting on Thursday, July 16, Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, assessed the progress of various budget announcements and ongoing projects across departments. He emphasised the need to accelerate the implementation of flagship initiatives, including the Chief Minister's Rural Development Programme and the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Power Development Programme.

In a post on social media, the deputy chief minister said equal attention must be given to critical sectors such as education, healthcare, drinking water supply, physical connectivity and skill development to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the state.





Reviewed the implementation status of key Budget Announcements across various departments and assessed the financial and physical progress of projects under the Budget Announcement 2026–27.



Directed all departments to accord the highest priority to the timely and effective… pic.twitter.com/RIDk5mMv7c — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) July 15, 2026

Mein also instructed departmental heads to submit revised guidelines wherever required to facilitate smoother execution of projects and communicate any additional fund requirements at the earliest.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had earlier presented a Rs 36,607-crore Budget for 2026-27, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, governance reforms and people-centric development.