Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein made a strong case for central support in renewable energy development at the Power Ministers' Conference in New Delhi.

Chaired by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the conference brought together energy leaders and senior officials from across India to advance the country’s energy goals.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower potential, estimated at 58,000 MW, Mein emphasized the role of major projects like the Subansiri (2,000 MW) and Dibang (2,880 MW) dams in driving the state’s energy sector. He reported on the progress in reducing AT&C losses and enhancing DISCOM financial health through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and smart metering initiatives.

Mein projected a 4.98% rise in energy demand for FY 2024-25 and laid out plans to add 634 MW of capacity. He urged central assistance for transmission upgrades, Pumped Storage Projects, and the inclusion of Arunachal in the Green Energy Corridor to meet India’s renewable target of 500 GW by 2030.

Further, he outlined Arunachal’s initiatives for solar-based rural electrification and EV charging infrastructure under the state’s Electric Vehicle Policy, aimed at boosting energy access and quality of life in remote areas. Mein, joined by state energy officials, reaffirmed Arunachal’s commitment to sustainable energy growth as part of India’s broader green mission.