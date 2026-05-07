Arunachal Dy CM pushes ‘Tawang Initiative’ for integrated Buddhist tourism circuit

Chowna Mein on May 7 proposed the development of an integrated Buddhist tourism circuit connecting major spiritual destinations across the Northeast and neighbouring countries, calling for the initiative to be branded as the “Tawang Initiative” to give it a distinct global identity.

Addressing the inaugural session of a workshop on the “Development of the Buddhist Circuit in Northeast India” in Tawang, Mein stressed the need for a professional and collaborative approach to tourism development in the region.

The workshop was attended by delegates from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and several Indian states.

Mein said the proposed tourism circuit should connect key Buddhist destinations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim and Manipur, while also integrating neighbouring countries to create a seamless spiritual and cultural experience for visitors.

Highlighting Tawang’s religious and historical significance, the Deputy Chief Minister said the region is home to the 400-year-old Tawang Monastery, the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama, and lies along an important route associated with the present Dalai Lama.

He also referred to heritage and spiritual sites such as Dirang, Thembang, the sacred Permako region and the scenic Mechuka valley as key anchors for a wider Buddhist and cultural tourism network.

Mein further underlined Arunachal Pradesh’s broader tourism potential, pointing to the coexistence of 26 major tribes with distinct languages, attire and customs, along with the state’s rich biodiversity that supports eco-tourism, adventure tourism and wellness retreats.

To preserve the state’s intangible cultural heritage, he said the government is digitising ancient manuscripts, traditional knowledge systems and religious texts for future generations.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that Arunachal Pradesh plans to host an international tourism event later this year and invited global stakeholders to collaborate in positioning the state as a premier tourism destination.