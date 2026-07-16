Arunachal Dy CM reviews key central schemes, directs timely execution and stronger coordination

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday, July 16, directed departments and district administrations to ensure the timely implementation of major infrastructure and development projects under various centrally sponsored schemes, stressing the need for stronger coordination, transparency and efficient fund utilisation.

Chairing a review meeting at the Planning Conference Hall of the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar, Mein assessed the physical and financial progress of projects being implemented under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DeVINE) and the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) Phases I and II.

The meeting was attended by heads of executing agencies, deputy commissioners through video conference and senior officials from various departments.

Reviewing the status of ongoing projects, fund utilisation and inter-departmental coordination, Mein said infrastructure development remains central to the state's vision of inclusive and sustainable growth. He instructed all executing agencies to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, adhere to project timelines and maintain high standards of quality and accountability.

Highlighting the importance of the Vibrant Villages Programme, the deputy chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of treating border villages as the country's "first villages" aims to ensure equitable development in frontier areas. He asked deputy commissioners to prioritise projects under the programme and involve elected local representatives while preparing development proposals.

Mein also directed districts to expedite projects that are yet to commence, stating that timely utilisation of funds is essential for securing subsequent instalments from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Planning Department issued a series of directives to improve project execution, asking district administrations to regularly monitor the VVP portal, promptly respond to queries on returned proposals and upload utilisation certificates and geo-tagged photographs on time to facilitate project monitoring and fund release.

Departments were also instructed to ensure that all project proposals strictly adhere to the operational guidelines, funding norms and permissible components of the respective central schemes. Every proposal must undergo technical vetting and obtain administrative approval from the concerned department before being uploaded to the VVP portal.

Officials also discussed operational challenges, including frequent portal updates, data duplication, geo-tagging limitations and poor internet connectivity in remote areas. District administrations were advised to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs' technical team to resolve these issues.

The review followed another meeting chaired by Mein on July 15 to assess the implementation of key Budget 2026-27 announcements. During that meeting, he directed departments to fast-track flagship initiatives, including the Chief Minister's Rural Development Programme and the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Power Development Programme, while ensuring focused attention on education, healthcare, drinking water supply, connectivity and skill development.

He also instructed departments to submit revised implementation guidelines wherever necessary, communicate fund requirements at the earliest and maintain close coordination with the Planning Department to ensure the smooth execution of priority projects across the state.