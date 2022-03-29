The East kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh has gone out of electricity supply for four days after a 132 kv line snapped in the locality.

Seppa municipality and its surrounding villages have been without power since March 25, according to reports. The loss of power has had a significant impact on the general public, notably the business community and government buildings.

"The Seppa township region has been without power for four days already. "We charge our phones using generators or solar panels," said Sama Pinda, a resident of Seppa's Type-I Colony.

"The R phase of the 132 kv tower is reportedly snapped after massive trees fell upon the 132 kv line in Khuppi area of West Kameng district due to heavy rain on 24 March evening," Seppa Power Division Executive Engineer Pura Kongku said when called.

"Many trees fell on the line, damaging it in various places, and the AE, JE, and personnel with two pickup trucks are currently on the scene, attempting to repair the line." "Hopefully, power will be restored by now or tomorrow," Kongku remarked.

The EE further stated that it took 3-4 days to lay the conductor and replace the damaged cross arms in order to restore power supply.

"Right now, electricity restoration between Khuppi and Bana is continuing. Our progress is being slowed by the rain. "It'll be finished tomorrow," the EE assured.