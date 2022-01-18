BASAR: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 4.30 am at 148 north-northwest of Basar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.