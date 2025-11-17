Arunachal: East Kameng clinches title at 2nd State Level Basketball Tournament 2025

Team East Kameng emerged champion of the 2nd State Level Basketball Tournament 2025, defeating Kamle district in a spirited final that showcased some of the finest young basketball talent from across Arunachal Pradesh.



Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) President Er. Taba Tedir graced the grand finale as the Chief Guest. Applauding the high-energy contest, Tedir described the event as “truly inspiring,” noting that the passion, discipline and competitive spirit displayed by the young athletes reflected the growing strength of the sporting culture in the state.



He congratulated Team East Kameng for securing the championship title and extended his appreciation to Team Kamle for finishing as the worthy Runner-up. “It was a joyous and heart-touching final, marked by extraordinary sportsmanship and determination from both teams,” Tedir said.



The AOA President also conveyed warm appreciation to the Guest of Honour, Teli Kahi, Sports Officer at the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), for his encouragement and presence during the event.



Tedir further thanked the Arunachal Pradesh Basketball Association (APBA) for its tireless efforts in successfully hosting the prestigious tournament. He lauded the organising team for their dedication, which, he said, made the championship memorable for players, officials and sports enthusiasts alike.



Calling for continued support for such initiatives, Tedir emphasised that tournaments like this play a crucial role in nurturing youth and uplifting the spirit of sports in Arunachal Pradesh.