Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared the news of yet another remarkable achievement in the state's mission to provide access to clean tap water. The East Kameng district has been certified as 'Har Ghar Jal,' signifying that every household in the district now has access to safe tap water.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his appreciation for the dedicated team working tirelessly in the challenging terrains of Arunachal Pradesh to ensure that residents have access to safe drinking water. The certification is a testament to the relentless efforts made to overcome geographical obstacles and improve the quality of life for the people of East Kameng.

The 'Har Ghar Jal' certification for East Kameng district, dated 27/11/2023, is a significant step towards fulfilling the objectives of the Har Ghar Jal Scheme. The scheme, a part of the Jal Jeevan Mission initiated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aims to provide every household in the country with access to piped water connections.

The term "Har Ghar Jal" translates to "water in every home," encapsulating the mission's overarching goal. The scheme has witnessed a substantial increase in the percentage of households in India with access to piped water connections, marking a commendable progress rate of 64% since its launch.

The comprehensive efforts under the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme extend beyond individual households. The initiative includes the installation of water connections in rural schools, anganwadis, and community buildings, ensuring that the benefits of safe tap water reach every corner of society.