Arunachal: East Kameng district launches community-wide anti-drug campaign

A remote village in Arunachal Pradesh has become the focal point of a growing grassroots movement against drug abuse, as community leaders warn that the menace requires urgent collective action beyond traditional law enforcement approaches.

The Women Welfare Organization (WWO) Seppa joined forces with the Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drugs Association's East Kameng District Unit to organise a comprehensive awareness program at Watte village, marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Sub Inspector Dumbang Taching and Medical Officer Marchi Pangia from Bulla Health Care Centre led the initiative alongside local village heads, teachers, and students in what organisers described as an unprecedented community mobilisation effort.

WWO Seppa President Sita Waii Gyadi addressed the gathering, highlighting how drug abuse devastates both individuals and entire communities. She called for the immediate integration of comprehensive health education programs in local schools, urging teachers to expand their curriculum beyond traditional subjects.

"The fight against drugs cannot be won by associations, NGOs, or police departments working in isolation," Gyadi emphasised, stressing that success requires coordinated efforts from parents, educators, young people, community leaders, and citizens across all sectors of society.

The Watte program represents part of a broader strategy to tackle substance abuse issues affecting remote northeastern communities, where traditional enforcement mechanisms face significant geographical and resource constraints.

Local organisers reported strong community participation, with village elders and youth groups pledging continued support for ongoing awareness campaigns throughout East Kameng district.

The initiative comes as Arunachal Pradesh authorities increasingly recognise that combating drug abuse requires community-based solutions tailored to local conditions, particularly in border areas where trafficking networks operate.

WWO Seppa officials announced plans to expand similar programs across neighbouring villages, emphasising prevention through education rather than reactive enforcement measures alone.