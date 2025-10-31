Arunachal: East Kameng welfare body seeks probe into alleged land compensation fraud

A social welfare organisation has called for immediate suspension and investigation of senior officials over allegations of a multi-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway Project in East Kameng district.

The East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) submitted a formal appeal on October 30 to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, naming Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam and District Land Revenue & Settlement Officer Takam Kechak as key figures allegedly involved in orchestrating the irregularities.

The organisation's appeal follows the circulation of what it describes as "viral videos widely circulated in various media houses" that point to "deep-rooted corruption and manipulation in the disbursement of land compensation" for the highway project. According to EKSWCO, the officials "have played major roles in orchestrating and facilitating the scam, allegedly in connivance with certain unknown brokers and intermediaries."

The allegations centre on fraudulent claims during the compensation process for Packages 1, 2 and 3 of the frontier highway development. EKSWCO chairperson Raya Flago Taniang and general secretary Kasung Cheda Gyadom signed the letter, warning that the scandal has "shaken public confidence in the district administration but has also cast a shadow over the sincerity of developmental projects meant for the upliftment of remote frontier areas."

The organisation has requested disciplinary action, including immediate suspension of the named officials pending investigation, citing "high chances of manipulation of official records and documents, if the duo are not suspended." It further called for either the Anti-Corruption Bureau or the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a comprehensive probe to "identify all officials, brokers, and beneficiaries involved, and initiate strict action under relevant laws."

A third demand seeks re-verification of land compensation records and beneficiary lists across all three packages of the project "to ensure that the genuine landowners are not deprived and the misappropriated public funds are recovered."

EKSWCO has also requested Enforcement Directorate intervention to examine bank transactions of the named officials and their associates, as well as details of project-affected families and "other persons allegedly acting as brokers in connivance" with the officials, to check for money laundering in the compensation payment process.

The welfare body emphasised that "such blatant abuse of public office not only erodes public trust but also undermines the developmental vision of the State Government and the Central Government's commitment to transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance toward corruption."

The letter concluded by stating the matter requires "urgent and personal attention, and necessary steps will be initiated at the earliest to bring the culprits to book and safeguard public interest." The organisation expressed hope that transparent action would help restore "people's faith in governance."

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, CM Khandu said that the state government has already constituted a High-Level Committee to probe the matter, which has submitted its preliminary report.

“At the initial stage itself, we directed the committee to suspend all officials found involved in this scam. The suspension orders will be issued within a day or two,” Khandu stated.

Reiterating his government’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, the Chief Minister said, “Our government is transparent and inclusive, and corruption at any level will not be tolerated. There were several complaints regarding land compensation in that particular section, which is why we ordered a thorough investigation. Anyone found guilty will face strict action as per the law.”